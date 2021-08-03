‘I Hurt My Knees During This Shoot’! BBNaija’s Lucy Slays In Hot Bikini Photos

By on No Comment

BBNaija lockdown star, Lucy Edet, took to her Instagram handle to show off herself in a sexy swimwear, IgbereTV reports.

One of the photos she shared was captioned;

“During this shoot! I hurt my knees, the wave hit me so hard, almost off the rock, took two days to complete the work! All to get you these contents! And a very good long time to finesse and serve you perfection!
The back and forth as with the creatives! It was a wild experience! But when I saw these pictures last night! I was so joyed I wanted to share them all with you at once!
Looking back! It was worth every bit of stress!
I hope you’re loving these pictures as I am!”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSEi8EZNGfs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See photos below.

‘I Hurt My Knees During This Shoot’! BBNaija’s Lucy Slays In Hot Bikini Photos added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.