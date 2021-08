Hello! experts in the house good day to you all,

I want to buy my first car, And all of the cars in naija its only mercedez impresses me. is it ok to buy 1.5m c230 or i should save more and buy foreign one.? Please experts in the house should advice me cause i don’t want mechanic’s friendship, Lols.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print