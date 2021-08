Please help with information, I will be glad.

I registered for Npower and i was deployed to a school in my State Delta, but I’m currently in Benue State. Is there anything i can do to move it to Benue? Or if there’s any other thing i can do i will appreciate the suggestion.Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...