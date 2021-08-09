POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign from his position.

He made this comment on Monday shortly after some members of the party held a protest calling for his removal at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Below is a statement from his media aide, Ike Abonyi, made available to POLITICS NIGERIA;

“The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.”

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.”

“He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”, the statement read.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-i-will-not-resign-as-pdp-chairman-uche-secondus/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

