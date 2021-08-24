Identities Of Military Officers Killed By Bandits In Attack On NDA

Bandits who attacked the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna State, shot dead at least two officers and went away with another personnel in an onslaught on the country’s foremost military training institution.

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits invaded “in their large number” and shot dead two officers identified as Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant CM Okoronwo.

They also abducted Major Datong while 2 Lieutenant Onah sustained gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment, SaharaReporters was told.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the bandits who attacked the barracks around 1am on Tuesday are still believed to be inside the academy.

A reliable source within the barracks said security had been beefed up within and around the barracks to stop the bandits from escaping with the officers.

“It was a terrible experience; the bandits took advantage of the time when most people had gone to bed to attack the barracks.”

“Right now, the whole barracks is under lock and key and security has been beefed up so that the bandits cannot leave the barracks because it is believed that they are still within,” the source had said.

One of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.

The source said that there are, however, fears that the bandits may decide to kill the officers in a bid to escape.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jajira, did not respond to calls put across.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/24/exclusive-identities-military-officers-killed-bandits-attack-nigerian-defence-academy

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...