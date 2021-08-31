If No Man Agrees To Love You, Use Juju – Nigerian Lady Advises Women (Video)

If No Man Agrees To Love You, Use Juju – Nigerian Lady Advises Women (Photo, Video)

Nigerian slayqueen and social media influencer, Nwachukwu Ifeoma Esther has advised women searching for love and are not getting it to use other diabolic means of getting it, IgbereTV reports.

Esther gave the advise while on a ride with her lover as seen in a video shared on her Instagram handle. She said that if women are not able to find a man to love them, they should use charms (juju) to get what they want.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTDGFEegp87/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV1hJh21MJg

