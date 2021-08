Igbo traders in Port Harcourt have ignored call by IPOB for them to sit at home today 9th August 2021. This is the popular Ikokwo motor spare parts market, it is the biggest motor spare parts market in Rivers state

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhbFt9BtG34

