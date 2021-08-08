Ignore IPOB Order, Onoh, LGs Tell Enugu Residents

Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh has asked Enugu residents to ignore the Monday sit-at home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and go about their businesses, stating that the IPOB order has no constituted power backing.

Onoh disclosed that his agency in conjunction with the three municipal councils and other local government areas in the state have coordinated strength with the security agencies to ensure that trouble makers will be dealt with in the state.

Onoh said the agency’s attention was drawn to some apprehension in the capital city, suggesting that there will be no movement on Monday August 9 and on subsequent Mondays.

The agency however noted that there was no constituted authority that declared any Monday as a resting or work-free day and assured residents in the state capital that there will be no molestation of anybody conducting genuine business in the state except such a person was a miscreant.

Onoh asked all business operators within the Capital territory to ignore the propaganda of a sit-at-home order as the state government had put machinery in place to ensure that lives and properties were secured.

“This is a familiar propaganda that had enthroned hardship on the citizenry and which by now wisdom is supposed to be prevailing upon rather than emotion. We therefore urge everyone to go about their legitimate businesses as all the security agencies in the state are on top of the situation.

“People sitting at the comfort of their luxuries outside and within Nigeria should not mislead other people eking out their own living in their own ways. We in the ECTDA assure residents of peace and sanity in Enugu and this administration will not have mercy for anybody that wants to foment trouble in the city.

“ECTDA together with the chairmen of the three municipal councils have made adequate arrangements to ensure that no person conducting his or her genuine business will be molested by any miscreant,” Onoh stated.

He noted that the security apparatus in the state had exhibited maximum strength even against the unknown gunmen which recently proved the integrity of the agencies in the state as well as that of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in protecting lives and properties in the state.



https://pressman.ng/2021/08/08/ignore-ipob-order-onoh-lgs-tell-enugu-residents/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

