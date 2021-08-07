Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order” Ohanaeze urges Southeast residents

The apex Igbo cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, appealed to residents in the Southeast zone to ignore the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, noting that the economic loss from such exercise would be enormous.

The group also argued that the sit-at-home order, if complied with, might destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released, adding that there was hunger and hardship in zone as a result of adherence to such directive in the past.

In a statement in Abakaliki, the Secretary General of the Chidi Ibeh-led faction of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, urged the Federal Government to release the leader of IPOB to avert possible breakdown of law and order across the country.

He reminded the people of hunger and hardship experienced in the Southeast during past sit-at-homes, adding that there were economic losses, destruction of properties and hikes in prices of food and essential materials.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had demanded that the Federal Government should release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra to avert possible breakdown of law and order across the country, as the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu will attract grave consequences on Nigeria and the Nigerian Government.

“Igbos should circumvent the hardships associated with sit-at-home and ignore it and go to their normal businesses on Monday. IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigeria governors and legislators to press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair.

“The sit-at-home declaration aimed at pressurising the Nigerian authorities to release Nnamdi Kanu will destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released.

“There’s hunger and hardship in Southeastern Nigeria from sad experiences of past sit-at-homes. There were economic losses, destruction of properties and hikes in prices of food and essential materials across Southeastern Nigeria, and Igbos painstakingly endured untold hardship and this must not continue.”Source: https://guardian.ng/Ignore-IPOBs-sit-at-home-order-Ohanaeze-urges-Southeast-residents

