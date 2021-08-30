Ijaw Leader ‘Dogood’ Electrocuted In Bayelsa State (Photos)

Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson’s former Special Representative in Southern Ijaw Local Government, Chief Frank Dogood Bekebo, has died, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The life coach and Ijaw leader popularly known as Do-Good was reported to have been electrocuted to death in a domestic accident at his Yenagoa residence in the early hours of Friday, August 27.

Bekebo, who hailed from Ogboinbiri community in Southern-Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa state, has been described as an ardent advocate of Ijaw nation.

He was until his death, the Southern Ijaw coordinator of Restoration Young Leadership movement.

SAD NEWS!!!

IYC VICE CHAIRMAN MOURNS DEATH OF HIS BOSS, LIFE COACH, MENTOR AND ELDER HON. FRANK BEKEBO POPULARLY KNOWN AS DOGOOD FROM OGBOINBIRI COMMUNITY IN SOUTHERN IJAW LGA.

DOGOOD WAS A GOOD MAN,

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.

