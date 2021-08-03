Ikamu Hamidu Kato Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Insulting Buhari, SGF

Justice Dimas Gwama of the Magistrates’ Court IV in Yola, Adamawa State sentenced a youth, Ikamu Hamidu Kato, to two years’ imprisonment for insulting president Muhammadu Buhari.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that Kato was remanded in prison for insulting Buhari and Mustapha on social media.

Kato, a youth leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the Hong area of the state, allegedly took to his Facebook page to condemn the insecurity in the area following recent attacks by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram members.

He was alleged to have insulted Buhari and Mustapha in a viral video on his Facebook page.

The presiding judge said in passing the sentence, the court had considered the remorseful mien of the convict and his plea for mercies.

But Gwama said despite his show of remorse and plea for mercies, the court had to convict him to serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the convict pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy by convicting him with an option of fine because he was a family man and had orphans under him.

He was later invited, investigated and arraigned before the court by the Department of State Security (DSS).

the Hong local government chapter of the PDP has suspended the youth leader.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/02/adamawa-court-jails-youth-two-years-%E2%80%98insulting%E2%80%99-buhari-sgf-mustapha