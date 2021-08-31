Ikeja Electric Adopts Mobile App For Better Services

Ikeja Electric Distribution Company has touched up its IE mobile app with advanced features to improve customers’ experience and deliver better service.

The upgrade on the multi-purpose app was unveiled by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the DisCo, Mrs Folake Soetan.

According to her, the new features on the IE app will allow for a seamless user experience such as making inquiries, checking and paying bills, reporting/resolving complaints and also contacting customer care representatives without visiting any of its offices.

“The upgraded IE mobile app comes with numerous functionalities that offer secured transactions, prompt services, and unique user-experience. It is a mobile app positioned as a one-stop-shop for customers to interact with Ikeja Electric for prompt responses,” Mrs Soetan said.

She also added that the latest version of the app epitomizes the company’s innovative approach in bringing development to the power sector and is part of Ikeja Electric’s goal in using technology to deliver a quality customer experience.

“The latest IE mobile app is a demonstration that the company is forward-thinking, innovative and customer-centric. We are a vibrant brand. We are bold and excited to always aim for greatness in order to bring development to the power sector.

“We dare to consistently improve our services in order to improve customer experience and achieve better results,” she said.

According to the Ikeja Electric CEO, the latest version of the mobile app is currently available for download on the Google play store for Android users, and iOS Store for iPhone users.

Source: https://businesspost.ng/brands-products/ikeja-electric-upgrades-mobile-app-for-better-service/

