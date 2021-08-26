Ikorodu Bois Recreate Wizkid’s Music Video, ‘Essence’ (Photos, Video)

The music video of Wizkid’s song – Essence has been recreated by Ikorodu Bois and shared on Instagram, IgbereTV reports.

Ikorodu Bois captioned the recreated video;

“Can’t make this slide without jumping on it!
Song of the summer!!!!
#ikoroduboisversion #essence #wizkid #Tems
#lowbudget small wiz X Big Wiz!!
@wizkidayo
Cc @fawaz_of_ikorodubois @muiz_of_ikorodubois @maleek_of_ikorodubois @iam_faridahhh @abdulganiu_of_ikorodubois”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS86TXrnf3H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn46swM_yXc

