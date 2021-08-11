I’m Struggling Daily – Sound Sultan’s Wife (Photos, Video)

Farida Fasasi, wife of late singer Sound Sultan, has said that she is still struggling with the death of her husband, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of three said this in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening as she penned down a tribute to mark the one-month anniversary of his death.

“My dear Aboo, my nights have been so long and cold since you left me. My sweet gentle husband, the love of my entire life, my world. Thank you for giving me the best of yourself for the past years. Our love was truly perfect and I am totally lost without you. ⁣⁣

“I have been told that this is the will of God but I’m still struggling with it. Lanre, I’m struggling daily,” she wrote in parts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6WGgU8xKtI

Sound Sultan died of throat cancer on July 11, 2021. He was aged 44.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSai0oToeBZ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

