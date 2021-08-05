In A Strange Land In Search Of Greener Pastures

Good morning Friends

Straight to my story…

I started work few years after my secondery school in a hotel, owned by a politician. I worked as an ICT personal, systems maintenance.

Few years after, we were told the facility will be renovated, we should take a bow till the complication. Meanwhile we’ve being owe 6months salary but managed to pay 3months which I use to settle debts.

I decided to look elsewhere, this time to use my skill..little did I know it is the beginning of intense struggle.

…Life could be very frustrating without help yet vast responsibilities.

Till date, 4years down the lane, our 3months salary is yet be paid. (mind N128,000.00).

Fastforward…

I have decided to relocate to another state preferably Lagos or Abuja. But I don’t have any one to stay with. I’m advancing in age.

A 32years old man managing with the senior sister in one room, No work.. feeding under the Sister’s mercy, is not easy oo.

I have acquired some skills I think might be very useful any place, some just need to be sharpened:

1. I can fix computer (although not board)

2. Internet connection, run internet cables, recream cables, (both type A&B).

3. Install CCTV Cameras with internet accessible.

4. Solar installation. Needs to be sharpened.

5. I play instruments, perfectly drum. I could be useful to a church that will want to assist me, till am able to stand firm.

Please I need your kind advise, connection etc.

How do people survived in a place were there’s no relatives??

Mode please help see it to front page please.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

