Indian Hemp Packaged Into Knorr Seasoning Cubes To Be Delivered Abroad (Video)

A video has emerged of a friend who packaged Indian Hemp into Know Maggi cubes for his friend to deliver to another friend abroad.

From the video, it’s apparent the person who was supposed to deliver the consignment was unaware of its content but possibly his instinct told him to check the content of the stuff.

This goes to justify the fact that a lot of people could be in jail for what they know nothing about.

Just imagine this deliverer was caught at Chinese Airport( possible destination from conversation in the video), Chinese authorities wouldn’t have believed he doesn’t own the stuff and he would likely face life imprisonment.

Please folks, be economical with your trust!

