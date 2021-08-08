Indigenous Ogbona People In Edo State Celebrate New Yam Festival “Esi”

Ogbona Community Marks Esi (New Yam) festival.

By Elias Inaede, Ogbona (Etsako Central)

Culture is a way of life. Esi festival is a new yam festival where the people of Avhianwu Clan show appreciation to God for His goodness and bountiful harvest at the end of every farming season.

In a statement released by the Okphe Ukpi (Sub Clan Head) of Ogbona Community, HRH Willy Uloko Idode, in his Palace, States that the festival promotes oneness and Unity among the People.

According to him, Esi festival eliminates all forms of acrimony and hatred among the people by cooking and eating together.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Ogbona Royal Palace, Chief George Kadiri and Chief Agbapo Ikhane, Commended the Royal Highness for his honesty and Commitment to the growth and development of the Community.

The festival will Climax on 21st of August where the people of Ogbona will showcase their rich Cultural heritage to friends and well-wishers of the Community.

OGBONA COMMUNITY CELEBRATES ESI FESTIVAL IN A GRAND STYLE.

By Elias Inaede,

Ogbona- festivals are usually celebrated to promote oneness and Unity among Communities and to also appreciate God for fruitful harvest.

The 2021 Esi, new yam festival in Ogbona Community, Etsako Central local government will remain remarkable in the history of Avhianwu.

The reasons are not farfetched to identify .it was an avenue to reunite the people of the Community and it also showed the level of Unity and Cooperation among the people. The event also portraited the exemplary leadership qualities of the traditional ruler of the Community who has brought peace and sustainable growth and development

In his speech, the Sub Clan of Ogbona, HRH Willy Idode, said Esi festival was celebrated in form of appreciation and thanksgiving to God for a bountiful harvest at the end of every farming season.

The Ogbona Traditional ruler, stated that Esi is an ancient festival celebrated by the Community to thank God, promote Unity and oneness and to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Community.

The Royal Highness, asserted that the people of the Community should continue to work together and show love to one another in order to justify their coexistence, stressing that the new yam festival has come to Stay stressing that Esi eliminates all forms of acrimony and hatred and that the event also brought the people of the Community together to speak with one Voice.

While urging the people of the Community to continue to showcase their rich Cultural heritage, HRH Idode called on them to prevent their culture from going into extinction and promised to serve them better.

Also Speaking, the Secretary to the Palace, Chief George Kadiri and Chief Jacob Orbih, Commended the Sub Clan head for Uniting the people, adding that the Community has witness tremendous growth under the stewardship of the Traditional ruler.

High point of the event was presentation of yams by the Various age grades and cultural display by the Women groups.

