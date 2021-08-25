Insecurity: 5,758 Youths To Be Trained On Intelligence Gathering In Kaduna ― NPF

The Police Public Enlightenment Campaign Forum is to partner with Kaduna State Government on training 5,758 youths on intelligence gathering and curbing crime in the state.

Chief Sheriff and National Coordinator of the forum, DSP Abdullahi Umar Ladan, stated this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He explained that the collaboration is with Banpet Security and surveillance Services which will train 250 youths in all the 23 local government areas in the state.

According to him, the selected youths are also expected to be trained on community policing, intelligence gathering and electronic security technology in soft and hard wares.

DSP Ladan remarked that this was in view of the enormous security ch facing the state and by extension the country.

“We believe this aspect of security has been neglected in most of our communities and our resolve to rejig it,” he declared.

DSP Ladan further explained that the partnership is directly with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Kaduna State.

According to the police officer, with the state government’s approval the training is expected to commence soon.

