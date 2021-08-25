Insecurity: Cross River State Government To Establish Naval Base At UNICAL

The Cross River State Government has disclosed its intention to establish a Naval base in partnership with the Nigerian Navy at the riverine area of the University of Calabar.

The state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade disclosed this on Monday in Calabar during a visit to his office by the Chairman and Pro Chancellor of the University of Calabar Governing Council, Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai (rtd), the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Florence Banku Obi and some members of the Council.

The Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, who stood on behalf of the Governor informed the Chairman and other Council members that the decision to establish the base was reached during the state security meeting.

He said that it was important to establish the base so as to curb insecurity around the riverine area of the university and beyond.

Esu, who is the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, said that the state government places premium on the management, welfare and running of the university.

“I am glad to receive this great team today because we are all partners in the growth and development of UNICAL.

“On the issue of insecurity, I want to inform you that we have agreed in our last security meeting that we will establish a Naval base at the riverine area of the university to stem cases of insecurity on campus.

“Most of the bad boys were using the riverside to strike into the university community.

We are passionate about UNICAL; we will do our best to ensure the security of students and staff.

“For me as a person, I’m very concerned because I was a Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Calabar”, he said.

He assured the team of the state government support for all their activities that would move the university forward.

Earlier, the Chairman appealed to the state government to also look into the issue of land encroachment by some individuals and host communities.

He said that they needed the support of all stakeholders in the state with a view to positioning the university as one of the best in the country and around the globe.

The Chairman of the University’ Governing Council called on other members to support them in their bid to reposition the university for the benefit of all.



