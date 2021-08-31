Insecurity: Governor Masari Shuts Major Katsina Roads, Issues New Security Directives

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari CFR has issued a set of security guidelines, as the menace of insecurity continues to rise in the State.

KATSINA STATE GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

SECURITY CHALLENGES (CONTAINMENT) ORDER

In the exercise of powers conferred upon me by the Subsection (2) of section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari CFR, the Governor of Katsina State, do hereby make the following:

1. This Notice may be cited as the Security Challenges (Containment) Order and shall come into effect on the 31st day of August 2021;

2. Immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice. Travelers plying that road are advised to go through Funtua;

3. Immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, who are advised to go through Funtua. Only private non-commercial vehicles are to ply the road;

4. Lorries /Trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned;

5. Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets of the

following Local Government Areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’adua, Kafur, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita;

6. Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any State in Nigeria;

7. Total ban on carrying three (3) persons on motorcycles and more than three (3) passengers on a tricycle;

8. Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Charanchi market;

9. Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of Commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the State Capital, and 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the frontline Local Government Areas;

10. Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jericcans at filling stations;

11. Only two (2) designated Filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas;

12. Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.

