IPOB: Sit At Home Order Will Draw Us Backward, Ignore It – Umahi

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State has urged residents of the state to ignore the Sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB on Monday.

IGBERE TV had reported that IPOB said sit-at-home order is aimed at demanding for the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said

“Ebonyi State Government is presently doing everything possible to develop the state across all sectors – education, security, health, agriculture, human capital development, infrastructure, and so on, it is inconsequential to draw the state backward through temporary deactivation of her economic activities in the guise of a sit at home order. “

According to the statement,” to this end, the Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE wishes to inform the general public that Monday, August 9, 2021, is a working day, just like every other working day in the state. Markets, banks, schools, etc. will operate normally.”

“Consequent upon this, the general public is urged to feel free to go about their lawful businesses in consonance with COVID-19 protocol and the Executive Order of the Governor on social gathering without any fear of intimidation or molestation, both on the said date and thereafter.”

“The youths and members of the public are seriously advised to desist from engaging in any activities that are capable of breaking down of law as it resultant effect is dwindling of the economy of the state.”

“To this end, Security Agencies in the state are by this announcement directed to maintain law and order and ensure that all law-abiding citizens go about their duties unmolested.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1397297/ipob-sit-home-order-draw-us-backward-ignore-umahi-tells-ebonyians/

