Iris Apfel celebrates 100 years in grand style (Photos)

American born interior decor designer ,fashion icon and business woman celebrates 100 years in grand style. When it comes to designs or looking like a fresh lady with the sexiest and sultriest look, no one can hold the stage better than Apfel.

GISTMASTER gathered Iris was born in New York in 1921. With almost all her contemporaries gone, the glamour girl as we love to call the 100 years old, is still alive with her top notch fashion and style. You can’t beat her jeweleries and her over sized pair of glasses that has become her trademark.

Iris married Carl in 1948 and they were together for 68 years. He passed away in 2015. She is well known in America as one of the most popular and successful interior designer.

