Is There Any Law Banning Making Of Calls At Police Checkpoints?

I was running late for a meeting this morning at Oyigbo in Rivers State. Because of the bad nature of the road to Oyibo,i decided to join to a commercial bus.

I was already on call before the C4i checkpoint after toll gate. All of a sudden i was hearing some banging on the bus, and the policeman shouting “Driver Clear Well”

I didn’t even i know i was the reason for the parking until some passengers told me to end the call. I asked why, they said we were being parked because i making call. See me see trouble ooo. I told them i cannot cut on the person calling me. Na so, i finish my call jejely.

After a while the policeman came and said i should come down, that i should handover my phone to him. First word that came out of my mouth was “It’s my personal property and he has no right to cease my phone” Na so fear catch am.

He went to call their commander, and the man came and said i should identify myself. I told him I’m a Nigerian. He asked why i was i making calls? I told him i didn’t know it was offence to make calls at police checkpoints.

He said i was proving stubborn. How nah? Before i could say a word, one of them gave me a slap (E hot shaa) from behind and dragged me to their small office. I swear i wanted to react but held myself, and told him i am leaving him because he’s on uniform. He was wearing jacket which covered his name and his number. I was trying to get his name, and he noticed and buttoned the jacket.

The commander finally came and said i should give him my phone. I told him i have to lock the phone first because of the confidential stuffs i have. He agreed and allowed me to lock the phone. I pleaded to make a call or send a text, he said if i try it, that he will shoot me. Omo, na there i come calm down before my sad story will grace front page on Nairaland. Rivers state too hot, abegi!

Someone (who i suspect to be a military officer on mufti) i didn’t even know stopped and demanded to know what was my offence. He told them he saw the way i was being dragged and that i look so gentle.

Las Las, he pleaded on my behalf and asked the commander to give me my phone back. The man gave me a lift to Oyigbo and said next time, i should just say “Sorry” and move on.

NOW, IS THERE ANY WRITTEN NIGERIAN LAW BANNING MAKING OF CALLS AT POLICE CHECKPOINTS?

