ISIS Claims Responsibility For Kabul Airport Suicide Bomb Attacks (Pix)

KABUL TERROR : ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport suicide bomb attacks which killed at least 60 people today.

Twelve US troops are among 60 people killed and 140 injured in the attacks.

The terror group released a picture of one of the suicide bombers, identified as Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri.

Two explosions rocked the airport in Afghanistan just hours before the evacuation deadline.

Thousands of people have gathered at the airport over the past 12 days hoping to be evacuated after the Taliban seized power.

A senior Afghan health official told the BBC that at least 60 people had been killed and 140 others hurt.

At least 12 US service members were killed in the bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, while 15 were injured, the Pentagon said.

Other blasts were heard in Kabul hours after the earlier two.

A US official confirmed the first blast was caused by a suicide bomb, with initial reports suggesting the second explosion was a car bomb.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one explosion occurred near buses lined up outside Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15977734/isis-responsibility-afghanistan-kabul-airport-attacks/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...