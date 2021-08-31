“It Cost Me ₦2.5 Million To Live In Nigeria For Two Months” – UK-Based Woman

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A UK-based Twitter user who visited Nigeria took to Twitter to share her experience in the country.

She said she spent 2.5 million Naira in two months, adding that “food is the most expensive commodity in Nigeria”.

She then goes on to say her heart bleeds for the poor in Nigeria.

Her tweet reads: “Just got back from Nigeria and I can tell you now, 1m can not do much , It cost me N2.5m to live in Nigeria for two months. Food is the most expensive commodity in Nigeria , my heart bleeds for the poor every time I go food shopping it is heart breaking.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...