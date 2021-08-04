James Ibori Celebrates His 63rd Birthday Today (Photos)

I join the good people of Delta State to felicitate with the former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori as he clocks 63 today.

Ibori is a respected leader in the country who has contributed immensely to the development of Delta State and Nigeria.

Chief James Onanefe Ibori is not an ordinary man but an enigma whose footprints are visible for all to see as he has achieved alot at 63 and deserved to be celebrated.

His invaluable contribution to the socio-economic and political development is unequalled and I will always celebrate him for his developmental stride in Delta State.

May God continually enrich Chief James Onanefe Ibori with wisdom and good health.

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.