Jim Iyke Beats Up Uche Maduagwu (Pictures)

Jim Iyke confronts and attacks actor Uche Maduagwu days after he questioned his source of wealth on Instagram.

But we are suspecting it’s all gimmick. Jim Iyke recently released his movie called Bad Comment where stuff like this happened.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ8ZNybD_Y4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS9W4F7Nr2F/?utm_medium=copy_link

Please nobody should beg me on this matter because I have already made up my mind on this issue. Is JimIyke the only one in nollywood? Look at the expensive lifestyle e dey LIVE up and down in Lagos and Abuja? Someone told me e no DEY buy expensive clothe from naija again, e now import the most expensive ones abroad, please what is his source of wealth again? Any day we meet or see I go use my Abuja connection to beg EFCC boss to invite am, we never recover from what hushpuppi do us, now this one is changing expensive CARS up and down like Hushpuppi of movie industry, even if dem pay me ten million Naira to enter movie location with am, if e no tell us his source of wealth I go refuse. #movies #instagram #share #fashion #men #nollywood #yorubamovie #instavideo #bbnaija #repost #lekki #tgif #lagos #facebook



https://www.instagram.com/p/CSzl_u1FVNc/?utm_medium=copy_link

