JMK BBNaija:Why I was evicted

JMK has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2021. It was a shock to many people watching the show but the Kwara state born Law graduate of Afe Babalola University,Ekiti, stated that she was not surprised.

Why is JMK not surprised that she was evicted. In a broadcast monitored by GISTMASTER, JMK told Ebuka that she was not surprised because by the time she walked into the TV reality show house, they housemates already had a relationship and most of them would not want to give their friends up for now.

In the house, JMK provided so much entertainment content and most people look forward to her pool side bikini dance because of her curvalicious body. When asked who she was going to miss, she mentioned, Angel,Queen,White Money,Cross,Sammie and others. Just few minutes after JMK was evicted from the show, Sammie was also evicted.

Endorsement from various Nigerian entertainment, Fashion and beauty brands will be waiting for JMK.

JMK real name is Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin. Her father was a commissioner in Kwara state. She missed her law school convocation to be at the Big Brother Naija reality show 2021.

