Jorginho Wins 2020/21 UEFA Player Of The Year Award

Jorginho’s brilliant summer has continued after he was crowned UEFA’s Player of the Year following his double European triumph

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant few months – winning the Champions League final with Chelsea before mirroring those feats at international level as Italy became Euro 2020 champions.

And on Thursday he completed a hat-trick of accolades as he was crowned UEFA’s best player of last season.

The midfielder beat Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to the top prize.

Chelsea’s No 5’s big moment was officially announced during Thursday’s Champions League group-stage draw.

Jorginho, Kante and De Bruyne had made the final three-man shortlist ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Source: https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1430944199302651904?s=19

