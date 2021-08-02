Jungle Justice: Man Accused Of Stealing Joystick Almost Set Ablaze By Mob (Pix)

ABUJA!

JUNGLE JUSTICE AND YOUNG MAN IN SEARCH FOR JOB

A CALL FOR JUSTICE FOR Emmanuel Christopher.

A graduate of Pure and Applied Chemistry from the Niger Delta University now residing in Abuja Nigeria, was almost beaten to death by the actions of a young Hausa man.

HOW IT STARTED

It was a sunny morning, on Tuesday 27th July 2021, Emmanuel Christopher took a cab from his residence and went straight to PEAK INTEGRATED WELLNESS CENTRE, MABUCHI DISTRICT, along GITTO, after ZEUS PARADISE HOTEL, where he was scheduled for a job interview.

After the job interview and being new in that particular area, he asked a lanky looking black guy, whose accent gave him away as Hausa, for directions. The guy pointed him towards where he’ll board a vehicle. Emma crossed over to where he’ll get a vehicle and was on call waiting for a cab to come along and the fraction of a millisecond too small. The lanky guy who had given him directions rushed towards him and started landing him blow after blow while screaming to the general public that the young man had taken his penis! Instantly the mob assembled, those with planks and those with stones, those with what ever type of weapon they could carry, they started hitting him, no one wanted to hear but he managed to scream as loud as his vocal cords could carry, “i did not do it, i only came for a job interview at that organization over there”.

How it happened was a mystery and the next things he was the gate of the firm he had just left to seek for a job, even at that point he was still brutalized by aggrieved individuals. The management of the firm was called and asked to confirm if he had indeed been there for an interview. They confirmed, but even their confirmation was not enough, those who threw stones will still occasionally throw while the management queried them to stop, pleading with them to take him to a police station instead of the jungle justice they were meeting on him, but no one wanted to hear. They were already assembling their usual way of burning people by bringing put tire and everything they needed for the wickedness which they were already perpetrating. The boys father appeared from nowhere and asked them to set Emma free that he was innocent, even till that moment the people refused. At this point attention was then given to the boy, after Emma had been beaten and sustained serious and life threatening injuries.

He was asked how he knew he had lost his manhood, he was asked if Emma touched him. He said he felt something go inside of him and that Emma had not touched him, so they took him to a brothel to probably test run his manhood while those with planks, stones, tire and petrol guarded Emma waiting to put him to death. Few moments later, the boy appeared with the people that went with him, smiling as though nothing had happened.

Meanwhile the management of the organization had already informed the Police and just moments after the boy appeared, they were both handed to the Police. This incident occurred on Tuesday the 27th of July 2021 and the boy was released 28 July 2021.

We call on all relevant authorities to investigate this issue and allow the law to take its course. The life of every Nigerian is precious and no one has the right to pull such an expensive joke on another. If he had died, we would have lost a young graduate who did nothing wrong but waking up in the morning, taking his bath and went for a job interview.

This brings back memory of the Aluu four that were brutally murdered by villagers. Jungle justice is not just a crime, it is the hallmark of a society that has lost its moral compass. We call on all relevant authorities to investigate the issue at hand, bring the culprits to justice and compensate the young man for the ordeal he was meant to face that horrible Tuesday morning. He was not a thief, he was not a murderer, he was just a young man who had served his father’s land and was looking for a job to survive. He did not deserve any of this.

The accuser goes by the name ismaila, and there are unconfirmed reports of him being released already from mabuchi police station.

We need justice for EMMANUEL CHRISTOPHER