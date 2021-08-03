Kdnappers Shot Dead In Taraba While Collecting Ransom

Two suspected kidnappers have been shot dead while collecting ransom in Sabongida town in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Daily Trust learnt that the suspects had abducted an elderly man identified as Alhaji Gambo.

The suspected kidnappers simply identified as Sani and Musa had reportedly instructed the family of their victim to bring the ransom money to a location.

Daily Trust further learnt that vigilantes in the area were informed and they went to the location to lay an ambush.

The kidnappers who were well armed arrived there, unknown to them that the vigilantes were around and two of them were said to have been gunned down while picking the money.

The elderly man, who was brought to the scene, was rescued by the vigilante.

A source in the area also told Daily Trust that the late kidnappers had killed many people in Borno-Korokoro,Tella, Sabongida, Dananacha and other surrounding villages as well as along Jalingo–Wukari road, all in Taraba.

Police spoke person, ASP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the killing of the kidnappers but did not go into details.



