LEICESTER 1-0 MAN CITY (FT) Kelechi Iheanacho’s 89th-minute penalty means Leicester are the FA #CommunityShield winners.

Iheanacho began his professional career at City until Pep Guardiola .

He sold him to Leicester in 2017. #LEIMCI

He has hurnt his old team. But he is the Hero of the day.

Congratulations to our lads

Senior man kel

And Ndidi

Share this: Print