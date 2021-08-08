Kiddwaya’s Mother, Susan Waya Declares Interest In Becoming Benue Governor (Photo)

BBNaija star Kiddwaya’s mother, Susan Waya, on Saturday, August 7, took to her Instagram handle to declare her intention in becoming the next governor of Benue state, IgbereTV reports.

The wife of the billionaire declared her interest under on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She shared a photo of her election campaign advert.

She captioned the photo;

“Who is coming with me? There’s no right time to do this, #togetherwerise”
