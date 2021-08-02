Kidnap Kingpin Who Abducted His Own Father For ₦4 Million Has Been Killed (Photo)

Security operatives in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State killed a kidnap kingpin in a gun duel on Saturday, July 31.

It was gathered that the deceased criminal once kidnapped his own father and collected a ransom of N4m before releasing him.

The suspect was known for his numerous ventures of kidnapping and armed robbery and has always being in the eyes of the law enforcement agency but met his waterloo when he encountered security operatives in the area.

Also, a combined operation led by Olamaboro Local Government Chairman, Hon. Adejoh Friday Nicodemus involving both teams from the neighborhood nabbed another suspected kidnapper identified as Kizito Ocheme alias Igbo.

The culprit kidnapped and terrorized Olamaboro Local government and Otukpa branch of Ogbadibo Local government of Benue State but was apprehended while trying to escape the security operatives in the area.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/security-operatives-kill-kidnap-kingpin-who-abducted-his-own-father-for-n4m-ransom-in-kogi-2.html