Kidnappers Demand ₦200 Million For Major Stephen Datong

By gistmaster  On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

As shared by Foundation for Investigative Journalism:

FLASH: FIJ can confirm that ‘bandits’ have contacted the Nigerian Defence Academy to demand a ransom of N200million for the abducted Major Stephen Datong.

What a shame!!!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: