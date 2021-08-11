Kidney Failure: Actor Rich Oganiru Begging For Financial Aid Before Death (Video)

The video of late Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru pleading for financial assistance from the public weeks before his death has emerged, Igbere TV reports.

The actor died on Tuesday, August 10 of kidney failure.

The Imo-born veteran who has featured in more than 200 films including Queen Of Aso Rock and Lacrima posted a video where he made an appeal for financial aid.

“I want to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians, I am having heart and kidney failure, I also want to appeal to the executive governor of Imo State Chief Hope Uzodinma and Lagos State governor, please come to my rescue,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DhqKHo8ujA

In 2012, Rich was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Abuja following a petition by the family of his late wife who claimed he poisoned her.

He maintained his innocence, stating he did not kill his wife.

At one time, the actor held the role of corporate marketing consultant to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abuja chapter.

