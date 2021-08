Hon. Ismaila Abdulmummuni Kamba, Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly and his deputy, Muhammadu Buhari Aliyu, have been impeached.

Twenty out of the 24 members of the assembly endorsed the impeachment.

Muhammad Abubakar Lolo, member representing Bagudo West, has been sworn in as the new speaker while the new deputy speaker is Mohammed Usman Zuru, member representing Zuru constituency.



Pics….Newly-elected Speaker, Deputy

