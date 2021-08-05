Lady Kills Her Boyfriend After Sex In Uyo, Absconds With His Benz (Graphic Photos)

Lady Arrested For Butchering Her Boyfriend And Escaping With His Car In Uyo (Graphic Photos)

A lady has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force for killing her boyfriend and escaping with his Mercedes Benz 4matic and the car papers in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, IgbereTV reports.

Blogger, Vincent Aluu who shared the news on Facebook wrote;

“Why are ladies killing guys these days?

She visited the deceased in his Osongoma residence,butchered him to death and made away with his brand new Mercedes Benz 4matic and the original documents.

Chukwuemeka, is the only son to the parents and was an importer. All efforts to reach him by his friend to come clear his consignments failed. He was found in his pool of blood inside his bed room.

Using the vehicle tracker, the daughter of Jezebel was traced to a nearby hotel enjoying. Currently, she is singing like a parrot at Ewet Housing Police Station.

What is this life turning into?

Viewers discretion is advised.”

