Lady Slumps At A Drinking Spot In Ebonyi After Taking Alcohol (Photo)

Unknown Lady Slumps At Drinking Spot In Ebonyi After Taking Different Types Of Liquor (Photos)

A yet to be identified lady suspected to be at her 30’s has slumped after taking several brands of alcohol in an undisclosed location in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State,Igbere TV reports.

According to report, the ugly incident happened when she accompanied her girlfriend for Sunday outing.

The girlfriend who brought her along to accompany her to see her new catch and Facebook lover revealed to us that the girl is from Nkwagu barracks side and she has never disgraced her this way ever since both of them started hanging out with Facebook lovers.

” At the middle of the hangout, my friend slumped down and vomited all she drank, the food she ate and within a twinkle of an eyes, blood started gushing out from her nose. Her stomach swell up and mucor all over her nose” She lamented”.

Investigating further, the girl said ” my major problem is that I don’t know her surname and her real home” ” What will I do now that this girls situation turned this way? ” Look at the way people gathered here because of my friend and the kind of embarrassment she has caused me this evening”. This is terrifying! She said.

https://igberetvnews.com/1399186/unknown-lady-slumps-drinking-spot-ebonyi-taking-different-types-liquor-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...