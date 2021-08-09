Lady Smashes Her Head On Slab As One Way Accident Kills Her In Delta (Graphic Pics)

Lady smashes head on slab as one way accident claims her life at spare parts market (Graphic)

A young lady involved in a one way accident between a motorcyclist and a tricycle rider (keke) has unfortunately lost her life at the spare parts market area in Ughelli, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that the accident occurred on Sunday, 8th of August, 2021 and the tricycle rider involved was allegedly running one way against traffic on top speed.

According to an eyewitness, the keke ran into the motorcycle conveying the girl and in a bid to dodge a head on collision, they swerved then lost control.

While trying to regain balance, it was gathered that the lady fell from the motorcycle and smashed her head on the drainage slab.

She gave up the ghost before help could come her way after losing too much blood.

May her soul Rest In Peace

Watch the video on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSVcvqaqxQU/?utm_medium=copy_link

