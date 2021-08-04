See previous thread here: Petrol Tanker On Fire Along Lagos Airport Road (Video)

LASG ANNOUNCES DIVERSION OF TRAFFIC ON APAPA-OSHODI EXPRESSWAY FOR REPAIRS OF AIRPORT FLYOVER BRIDGE

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for repair work on the Airport Flyover Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works from August 9 to October 3, 2021,

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the Oshodi-bound lane would be barred from vehicular movement from midnight on 9th August, 2021 and reopened partially on the midnight of 14th August, 2021 for the first phase of repairs.

He stated that the second phase will commence immediately for a duration of seven weeks to hasten the rehabilitation works, stressing that motorists will be diverted from the main carriageway to the service lane of the Oshodi bound lane for the first five days.

Oladeinde also revealed that traffic heading towards Oshodi-bound lane will be diverted to the service lane at Ladipo, while those heading to Mile 2 will be diverted to the Airport Road, adding that two lanes on both Oshodi and Mile 2 roads will equally be open to vehicular movement to ease traffic.

The Commissioner assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will manage the flow of traffic and minimise inconveniences that will arise as a result of the rehabilitation work on the bridge, stating that alternative roads have been identified and fixed in preparation for the traffic diversions.

He appealed to motorists to drive with caution and forbearance as this will help ameliorate the traffic gridlock that may arise during the rehabilitation period, affirming that the safety of Lagosians is a top priority of the Lagos State Government.

Recall the inferno that occurred in January 2021 on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway as a result of the explosion of a PMS loaded tanker, affecting the structure of the Airport Flyover Bridge at Toyota on Oshodi/Isolo Expressway.



