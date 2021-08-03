LASG ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC DIVERSION AT MARINA FOR LAGOS RAIL MASS TRANSIT (BLUE LINE)

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic along the National Theatre/Marina axis from Monday, 9th August 2021, for a duration of 221 days.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made the announcement through a release issued on Tuesday, assured that a robust Traffic Management Plan (TMP) has been prepared to ensure the safety of motorists and construction personnel during the exercise.

He said the TMP will address the impact of construction work on traffic and subsequently eliminate traffic-related issues.

Oladeinde explained further that the construction will involve both sides of the road respectively, pointing out that some of the work will be done simultaneously due to the nature of a few aspects of the construction project.

He also stated that motorists will be diverted during the construction work to the descending ramp of Ebute-Ero to link Marina Ring Road through a diversion point, hinting that traffic would also be diverted to Chapel Street along Apongbon to access Broad Street.

The Commissioner gave an assurance that traffic signs and temporary barriers will be mounted along the affected axis to guide motorists on movement during the course of the construction, revealing that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be available to ensure the safety of motorists and easy access to their destinations.

While commending Lagosians for their endurance and cooperation during the execution of various ongoing projects in the State, Oladeinde maintained that the exercise will result in transportation that is conducive for seamless commercial activities and the existence of relevant infrastructure to meet the needs of road users.



