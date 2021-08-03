LASG PRESENTS CHEQUES TO DECEASED FAMILIES OF RRS OFFICERS

The Lagos State Government has presented cheques worth N15million to three families of deceased Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Police officers who died in active service.

Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, presenting the cheques, expressed the State Government’s gratitude for the contribution of the dead officers to the safety and security in Lagos.

He commiserated with the families of the officers and the Police, assuring them that the government will not forget the fallen officers.

Appealing to officers in the State Police Command not to relent in their efforts, Ayinde reiterated that security and safety of the people remained one of the focal objectives of the State Government.

He promised that Lagos would continually embrace measures to motivate and encourage officers of the command to perform their duties diligently.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Olawale Musa noted that the State Government will always remember officers who contribute to humanity and prayed for repose of the souls of the departed officers.

Responding on behalf of the families, Mr. Richard Olufemi appreciated the State Government for the kind gesture and support, promising that the money will be judiciously spent to cater for the dependants left behind.

The late police officers, whose families received cheques, were Mr. Olufemi Odeniyi; late Mr. Ajibola Adewale Olatubosun and late Mr. Oluwashina Olamide Omisore.

Pix: The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde (5th right); the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff – Mr. Olawale Musa – with others at the presentation of cheques to three families of deceased Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Police Officers at the Lagos House, Ikeja.



