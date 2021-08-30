LASG TO DIVERT TRAFFIC ON ANTHONY/IKORODU ROAD AXIS

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Anthony on the Yaba-bound lane of Ikorodu Road as it commences the construction of drainages on the 31st of August 2021 for a duration of six days.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the drainage works were necessary due to the rainy season, adding that the project will ease the movement of motorists and road users.

He revealed that motorists will be able to utilise the service lane connecting Olaide Benson, Ismail Estate, Third Road Avenue, Iya Oloye Crescent Junctions and existing entrances into the expressway at Seaburn Motors and Uber Inspection Centre.

“The Exit from Anthony-Ikorodu Expressway at Uber Inspection centre linking the service lane and connecting Oshodi Road is to be temporarily blocked and a temporary exit to the service lane connecting Oshodi Road will be created about 200 meters away at the NLPC Pension Fund”, the Commissioner noted.

Oladeinde, therefore, appealed to motorists to cooperate with the Lagos Traffic Management Authority personnel that will be deployed to the area to minimise inconveniences, as the repairs are geared towards eliminating gridlock that may emanate from flood and damage to the roads.

#LASG

#SolvingLagosTraffic

#ForAGreaterLagos



https://m.facebook.com/followlasg/photos/a.676862885668314/4487491287938769/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...