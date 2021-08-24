LASTMA Official Falls Off A Moving Truck While Trying To Arrest The Driver (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Check out the stunning moment an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority fell off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver.

[flash=425,300]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK3Z6hbzfyw[/flash]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: