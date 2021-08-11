Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said peace has finally returned to the party following the deal brokered by its elected governors and the Board of Trustees (BoT) in resolving the leadership crisis that has plagued it in the last few days.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary of the party also said peace has also returned to the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Prince Uche Secondus, the party’s national chairman as NWC members who had earlier resigned their position have promised to work together as a family in the interest of the party.

He said the party is now repositioned to face the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defeat it in the 2023 general elections.

“With today’s development, peace has returned to the PDP. Those who have grievances have also united as a family within the NWC. We are now on the same page, back together as one in the NWC. Nobody is talking about resignation again with this peace move”.

“The party is being re-invented to take up its challenges and defeat the APC in future elections,” he said.

https://independent.ng/leadership-crisis-peace-has-finally-returned-to-our-party-nwc-pdp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

