Leaked Audio: ‘I Don’t Know Why COVID-19 Didn’t Kill Buhari’ – Adamawa APC Chieftain

I Don’t Know Why COVID-19 Didn’t Kill President Buhari – Adamawa APC Chieftain

The caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yola South local government of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that if wishes were horses, he would have wished coronavirus kill the president.

Mr Adamu, who made the spiteful remark, said if he was asked to choose between Mr Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, he would pick the latter with dispatch.

The APC chairman, according to sources made the statement during a meeting of some high profile stakeholders of the party, including the immediate past Governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Bindow and the immediate past Speaker of Adamawa State house of assembly, who is the incumbent member representing Yola south constituency in the state house of assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa.

Other APC stalwarts present at the meeting are Yusha’u Adamu who served Mr Bindow as adviser and Abubakar Sirimbai, who was a former development area chairman.

Sources privy to the development said the meeting took place on Sunday August 8, 2021 at the residence of the former commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs, under the Bindow administration, Mustapha Barkindo-Mustapha, between 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

In a leaked audio clip obtained by DAILY NIGERIAN, the APC chieftains were heard making spiteful and denigrating remarks against the person of President Muhammadu Buhari without let or hindrance.

“I don’t know why coronavirus did not kill Buhari. If the president is placed side by side with Osinbajo I will pick Osinbajo and leave Buhari,” the chairman was heard lamenting in Fulfulde.

Also lambasting the president, Abubakar Sirimbai in another sneering vituperation, said, it is better for the “accursed president” to die so that Mr Osinbajo could take over the reigns of power.

“It is better for the accursed president to die so that his deputy can assume the reins of power. We sold our properties to help the president win the election. We bought under wears, braziers, and cosmetic which we used to give him a make up. If I’m averse to Osinbajo becoming the president, may God not give me the privilege of living till evening.

“Buhari has achieved nothing in Adamawa in the last six years. APC in Adamawa thrives on the legacies of Bindow. We heard that Buhari used to be extremely happy whenever he learnt someone has gone bankrupt. We can’t be worshipping him like others,” Mr Sirimbai said.



