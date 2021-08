Connect on Linked in

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZyxTTrpcj4

@PSG Paris Saint-Germain are very happy to announce the signing of Leo Messi to a two-year contract, with an optional extra year.

PSGxMESSI ❤️�❤️



@PSG_English

Physical and medical tests of our Parisian, ���!

#PSGxMESSI

@Aspetar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br2DSiAkFTY

Paris Saint-Germain

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print