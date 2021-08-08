Maduka Kneels As Anambra Traditional Rulers Council Give Him Royal Blessings (Pix)

ANAMBRA 2021: Anambra South Traditional Rulers Council Rally Around Maduka, Offer Royal Blessings

Moments ago, a leading Governorship Candidate in Anambra State, and ACCORD flag bearer Dr. Godwin Maduka received Kingsmen and Traditional rulers at the Palace of Igwe Orizu of Nnewi, the oldest monarch in Anambra state and across Nigeria. The traditional rulers from Anambra South Honoured Dr. Maduka invitation to declare their support for his Governorship Ambition as the next Governor of Anambra state.

During the visit, the Anambra South Traditional Rulers extended their royal blessing on Dr. Godwin Maduka and reiterated their undeterred commitment to see him through victory in the forthcoming Anambra Guber polls holding on Saturday 6th of November 2021. However, Dr. Maduka is from Anambra South, the zone where the next Governor of Anambra state would emerge from, going by the zoning structure of the state.

Maduka who recently emerged as a Candidate of Accord Party has appreciated the traditional Rulers from Anambra South for offering their royal prayers and identifying with him for Governorship vision. He therefore assured traditional Rulers and the entire people of Anambra state of his development mission to improve Anambra state and ensuring enviable traditional structure, thereby making the state better and greater.

The award winning Philanthropist hails from Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state and political Analysts and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has continued to ratch-up the place of zoning in the scheme of things, as they support the rotation of power from Anambra South to Anambra South in the forthcoming 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/08/anambra-2021-anambra-south-traditional.html

