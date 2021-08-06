Major Reasons Why Family Member Do Not Help Each Other

This issue is of different categorie

1 AJUNMOBI O KAN TAANU.. It’s a Yoruba proverb , for someone to be your close relative doesn’t guarantee that he or she will help you, some prefer to face their immediate family I mean kids and wife only.

2 PAST FAMILY HISTORY.. many rich family member didn’t get help too when they are struggling. So you expect them to be of help too when they eventually arrive.

3 FAMILY ISSUE.. Take for instant you get a loan for a family member and he or she refuse to pay even when they can. If you persuade them too much they will say are we not family member.

4 MOST WICKED ENEMY SOMETIMES COME FROM THE FAMILY.. I mean spiritually. As a Nigerian you should understand this better.E.G. how can only you build 3 houses when we have none WAHALA. At your age I was still in form 4 and you say you need money for school fee in a university abeg wait till next year.e.t.c

5 ONE RICH MAN IN A POOR FAMILY.. when you have only just one rich man or just a few of them in a family what do you expect. how many do you think they can help .. when the pressure is too much they will distance themselves from family..

NOTE: it’s only those sent by God that can help.. And if you receive help from a family member please don’t misuse the opportunity it may hinder help of another family member.. If you didn’t receive help from any family member now please don’t have the wicked mindset that you too will not help .

